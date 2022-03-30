NovoCure Limited (NASDAQ:NVCR) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.17 Per Share

Equities analysts predict that NovoCure Limited (NASDAQ:NVCR – Get Rating) will announce earnings of ($0.17) per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have issued estimates for NovoCure’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.11) and the lowest is ($0.22). NovoCure posted earnings of ($0.04) per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 325%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that NovoCure will report full-year earnings of ($0.73) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.02) to ($0.44). For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of ($0.59) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.84) to ($0.16). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow NovoCure.

NovoCure (NASDAQ:NVCR – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.25) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by ($0.15). The business had revenue of $133.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $134.49 million. NovoCure had a negative return on equity of 14.65% and a negative net margin of 10.91%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.04 earnings per share.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Truist Financial raised NovoCure from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $125.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on NovoCure from $105.00 to $70.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised NovoCure from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 14th. Oppenheimer raised NovoCure from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $98.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Finally, Loop Capital assumed coverage on NovoCure in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $200.00 target price for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $153.38.

Shares of NASDAQ:NVCR opened at $84.52 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $8.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -150.93 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a current ratio of 7.53, a quick ratio of 7.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $74.37 and a 200 day moving average price of $90.88. NovoCure has a 12-month low of $59.57 and a 12-month high of $232.76.

In other NovoCure news, COO Wilhelmus Cm Groenhuysen sold 2,923 shares of NovoCure stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.10, for a total transaction of $204,902.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Pritesh Shah sold 3,669 shares of NovoCure stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.19, for a total value of $261,196.11. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 21,843 shares of company stock worth $1,551,967. 4.57% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Capital World Investors increased its holdings in shares of NovoCure by 6.5% in the third quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 12,620,500 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,466,123,000 after purchasing an additional 774,799 shares during the period. Capital International Investors increased its holdings in shares of NovoCure by 7.3% in the fourth quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 11,332,005 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $850,846,000 after purchasing an additional 775,189 shares during the period. Baillie Gifford & Co. increased its holdings in shares of NovoCure by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 9,615,168 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $721,906,000 after purchasing an additional 245,463 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of NovoCure by 3.1% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,723,680 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $781,089,000 after purchasing an additional 203,900 shares during the period. Finally, Credit Suisse AG increased its holdings in shares of NovoCure by 9.0% in the third quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 1,384,351 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $160,820,000 after purchasing an additional 114,847 shares during the period. 74.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NovoCure Limited, an oncology company, engages in the development, manufacture, and commercialization of Optune for the treatment of a variety of solid tumors. The company markets Optune and Optune Lua, a Tumor Treating Fields (TTFields) devices for use as a monotherapy treatment for adult patients with glioblastoma.

