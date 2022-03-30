Van ECK Associates Corp Grows Position in Entergy Corporation (NYSE:ETR)

Van ECK Associates Corp increased its holdings in Entergy Corporation (NYSE:ETR – Get Rating) by 15.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 54,037 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,391 shares during the quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp’s holdings in Entergy were worth $6,088,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Meyer Handelman Co. lifted its stake in Entergy by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Meyer Handelman Co. now owns 131,044 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $14,763,000 after acquiring an additional 3,000 shares during the period. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL lifted its stake in Entergy by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL now owns 6,085 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $685,000 after acquiring an additional 127 shares during the period. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Entergy in the fourth quarter worth about $201,000. Beaumont Asset Management L.L.C. bought a new position in Entergy in the fourth quarter worth about $202,000. Finally, New York State Teachers Retirement System raised its holdings in Entergy by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 222,369 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $25,050,000 after purchasing an additional 2,868 shares in the last quarter. 89.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, CFO Andrew S. Marsh sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.79, for a total value of $1,087,900.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Haley Fisackerly sold 750 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.42, for a total transaction of $79,065.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 96,447 shares of company stock worth $10,940,438. Corporate insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

ETR opened at $116.37 on Wednesday. Entergy Corporation has a 52-week low of $97.46 and a 52-week high of $116.40. The company has a quick ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.13. The company has a market cap of $23.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 0.62. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $108.86 and its 200-day moving average price is $107.07.

Entergy (NYSE:ETR – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 23rd. The utilities provider reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.06. Entergy had a net margin of 9.53% and a return on equity of 10.85%. The firm had revenue of $2.72 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.32 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.71 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Entergy Corporation will post 6.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 11th were issued a dividend of $1.01 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 10th. This represents a $4.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.47%. Entergy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 72.92%.

ETR has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Entergy from $105.00 to $100.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 18th. Vertical Research downgraded shares of Entergy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $117.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, January 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Entergy currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $114.33.

Entergy Corp. is a holding company, which engages in electric power generation and distribution. It operates through the following segments: Utility and Entergy Wholesale Commodities. The Utility segment includes the generation, transmission, distribution, and sale of electric power and the operations of a natural gas distribution business.

