Van ECK Associates Corp Has $7.88 Million Stake in CRISPR Therapeutics AG (NASDAQ:CRSP)

Van ECK Associates Corp raised its position in CRISPR Therapeutics AG (NASDAQ:CRSP – Get Rating) by 8.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 104,046 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,694 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp owned 0.14% of CRISPR Therapeutics worth $7,884,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of CRSP. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of CRISPR Therapeutics by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC now owns 3,501 shares of the company’s stock valued at $392,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares during the period. Intellectus Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of CRISPR Therapeutics by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Intellectus Partners LLC now owns 11,170 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,250,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares during the period. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC lifted its position in shares of CRISPR Therapeutics by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 33,974 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,803,000 after acquiring an additional 138 shares during the period. Wagner Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of CRISPR Therapeutics by 30.0% during the 3rd quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC now owns 650 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the period. Finally, Albion Financial Group UT lifted its position in shares of CRISPR Therapeutics by 133.9% during the 3rd quarter. Albion Financial Group UT now owns 269 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 154 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.21% of the company’s stock.

CRSP has been the topic of a number of research reports. SVB Leerink dropped their target price on shares of CRISPR Therapeutics from $126.00 to $120.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. Cowen began coverage on shares of CRISPR Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, December 6th. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. Brookline Capital Acquisition began coverage on shares of CRISPR Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, February 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $143.00 price target for the company. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of CRISPR Therapeutics from $148.00 to $107.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of CRISPR Therapeutics from $90.00 to $64.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 15th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $132.14.

NASDAQ CRSP opened at $65.95 on Wednesday. CRISPR Therapeutics AG has a 1 year low of $50.54 and a 1 year high of $169.76. The firm has a market cap of $5.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.92 and a beta of 2.04. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $61.22 and a 200-day moving average price of $79.21.

CRISPR Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CRSP – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 14th. The company reported ($1.84) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.74) by ($0.10). CRISPR Therapeutics had a return on equity of 16.21% and a net margin of 41.28%. The firm had revenue of $12.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.39 million. Equities analysts forecast that CRISPR Therapeutics AG will post -7.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CRISPR Therapeutics AG operates as a gene editing company. The firm focuses on developing transformative gene-based medicines for serious diseases using its proprietary CRISPR/Cas9 platform. It engages in the business of discovering, developing and commercializing therapies derived from or incorporating genome-editing technology.

