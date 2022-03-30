Head to Head Contrast: Cyclo Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CYTH) versus Green Plains (NASDAQ:GPRE)

Cyclo Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CYTH – Get Rating) and Green Plains (NASDAQ:GPRE – Get Rating) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, valuation, analyst recommendations, dividends, institutional ownership, profitability and earnings.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Get Cyclo Therapeutics alerts:

5.2% of Cyclo Therapeutics shares are owned by institutional investors. 12.3% of Cyclo Therapeutics shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 4.8% of Green Plains shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

This is a breakdown of current recommendations for Cyclo Therapeutics and Green Plains, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Cyclo Therapeutics 0 0 1 0 3.00 Green Plains 0 0 10 0 3.00

Cyclo Therapeutics presently has a consensus target price of $16.00, suggesting a potential upside of 475.54%. Green Plains has a consensus target price of $47.60, suggesting a potential upside of 55.96%. Given Cyclo Therapeutics’ higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Cyclo Therapeutics is more favorable than Green Plains.

Profitability

This table compares Cyclo Therapeutics and Green Plains’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Cyclo Therapeutics -900.76% -117.23% -90.70% Green Plains -2.33% -6.45% -3.25%

Volatility & Risk

Cyclo Therapeutics has a beta of -0.92, indicating that its share price is 192% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Green Plains has a beta of 1.65, indicating that its share price is 65% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Cyclo Therapeutics and Green Plains’ gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Cyclo Therapeutics $1.59 million 11.29 -$14.29 million ($2.26) -1.23 Green Plains $2.83 billion 0.58 -$65.99 million ($1.33) -22.95

Cyclo Therapeutics has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Green Plains. Green Plains is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Cyclo Therapeutics, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Green Plains beats Cyclo Therapeutics on 7 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Cyclo Therapeutics (Get Rating)

Cyclo Therapeutics, Inc. engages in the development of cyclodextrin-based biopharmaceuticals for the treatment of disease. Its product candidates include Trappsol Cyclo, which treats Neimann-Pick Type C disease. The firm focuses on the development and commercialization of innovative cyclodextrin-based products for the treatment of people with serious and life threatening rare diseases and medical conditions. The company was founded by Charles E. Rick Strattan on August 9, 1990 and is headquartered in Gainesville, FL.

About Green Plains (Get Rating)

Green Plains Inc. produces, markets, and distributes ethanol in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Ethanol Production, Agribusiness and Energy Services, and Partnership. The Ethanol Production segment produces and sells ethanol, including industrial-grade alcohol, distiller grains, and ultra-high protein and corn oil. The Agribusiness and Energy Services segment engages in the grain procurement, handling, and storage activities; and commodity marketing business, which purchases, markets, sells, and distributes ethanol, distiller grains, and ultra-high protein and corn oil, as well as grain, natural gas, and other commodities in various markets. This segment also provides grain drying and storage services to grain producers. The Partnership segment offers fuel storage and transportation services. As of December 31, 2021, it operated through 29 ethanol storage facilities; 4 fuel terminal facilities; and a fleet of approximately 2,300 leased railcars. The company was formerly known as Green Plains Renewable Energy, Inc. and changed its name to Green Plains Inc. in May 2014. Green Plains Inc. was founded in 2004 and is headquartered in Omaha, Nebraska.

Receive News & Ratings for Cyclo Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cyclo Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.