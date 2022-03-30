Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER) Shares Sold by Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC

Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC lessened its stake in shares of Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER – Get Rating) by 8.9% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 7,065 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock after selling 689 shares during the period. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC’s holdings in Uber Technologies were worth $296,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its position in Uber Technologies by 11.1% in the fourth quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 13,646 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $572,000 after buying an additional 1,361 shares during the last quarter. Braun Stacey Associates Inc. grew its position in Uber Technologies by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Braun Stacey Associates Inc. now owns 476,406 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $19,976,000 after buying an additional 7,318 shares during the last quarter. Reuter James Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Uber Technologies in the fourth quarter worth approximately $251,000. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC grew its position in Uber Technologies by 13.0% in the fourth quarter. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC now owns 1,151,389 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $48,278,000 after buying an additional 132,662 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SWS Partners grew its position in Uber Technologies by 19.7% in the fourth quarter. SWS Partners now owns 81,493 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $3,417,000 after buying an additional 13,408 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.19% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have weighed in on UBER. Bank of America lifted their price objective on shares of Uber Technologies from $53.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. Wedbush lowered their price objective on shares of Uber Technologies from $57.00 to $48.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of Uber Technologies from $72.00 to $68.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price objective on shares of Uber Technologies from $75.00 to $68.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of Uber Technologies from $65.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Uber Technologies presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $64.07.

Uber Technologies stock opened at $37.19 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $72.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -116.22 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.98. Uber Technologies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $28.28 and a fifty-two week high of $61.50. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $34.41 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $39.96.

Uber Technologies, Inc develops and operates proprietary technology applications in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It connects consumers with independent providers of ride services for ridesharing services; and connects riders and other consumers with restaurants, grocers, and other stores with delivery service providers for meal preparation, grocery, and other delivery services.

