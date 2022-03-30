Insider Selling: Alight, Inc. (NYSE:ALIT) Director Sells 350,000 Shares of Stock

Alight, Inc. (NYSE:ALIT – Get Rating) Director William P. Foley II sold 350,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.10, for a total value of $3,535,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

NYSE ALIT opened at $10.50 on Wednesday. Alight, Inc. has a 1-year low of $8.39 and a 1-year high of $13.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.16. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.82 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.54.

Alight (NYSE:ALIT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $864.00 million for the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Alight, Inc. will post 0.62 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Royal Bank of Canada purchased a new position in Alight during the third quarter worth approximately $26,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in Alight in the third quarter valued at $30,000. Horrell Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Alight in the fourth quarter valued at $128,000. Raymond James Trust N.A. purchased a new stake in Alight in the third quarter valued at $129,000. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in Alight in the fourth quarter valued at $134,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.56% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Stephens assumed coverage on Alight in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $15.00 target price on the stock.

Alight Solutions LLC operates as a benefits administration and cloud-based human resource (HR) and financial solutions providers. It offers human resources outsourcing and consulting services. The company provides HR and financial solutions including software as a service (SaaS) advisory, cloud deployment solutions, support, and application management services.

