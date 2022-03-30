Insider Selling: Alight, Inc. (NYSE:ALIT) Director Sells 350,000 Shares of Stock

Alight, Inc. (NYSE:ALIT – Get Rating) Director William P. Foley II sold 350,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.10, for a total value of $3,535,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.
NYSE ALIT opened at $10.50 on Wednesday. Alight, Inc. has a 1-year low of $8.39 and a 1-year high of $13.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.16. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.82 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.54.
Alight (NYSE:ALIT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $864.00 million for the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Alight, Inc. will post 0.62 EPS for the current year.
Separately, Stephens assumed coverage on Alight in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $15.00 target price on the stock.
Alight Company Profile (Get Rating)
Alight Solutions LLC operates as a benefits administration and cloud-based human resource (HR) and financial solutions providers. It offers human resources outsourcing and consulting services. The company provides HR and financial solutions including software as a service (SaaS) advisory, cloud deployment solutions, support, and application management services.
