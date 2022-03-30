SEI Investments (NASDAQ:SEIC) Shares Sold by New York State Teachers Retirement System

New York State Teachers Retirement System lessened its holdings in shares of SEI Investments (NASDAQ:SEIC – Get Rating) by 0.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 142,907 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 776 shares during the quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System owned about 0.10% of SEI Investments worth $8,709,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of SEIC. Boston Trust Walden Corp increased its stake in shares of SEI Investments by 12.0% during the fourth quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 995,637 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $60,674,000 after buying an additional 106,556 shares during the period. Trust Co. of Vermont purchased a new stake in shares of SEI Investments during the fourth quarter worth approximately $40,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its stake in shares of SEI Investments by 14.2% during the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 122,683 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $7,478,000 after buying an additional 15,231 shares during the period. Sciencast Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of SEI Investments during the fourth quarter worth approximately $667,000. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of SEI Investments by 129.7% during the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,900 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $116,000 after buying an additional 1,073 shares during the period. 69.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of SEI Investments stock opened at $61.63 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.87, a current ratio of 3.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.13, a P/E/G ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.06. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $58.71 and its two-hundred day moving average is $60.57. SEI Investments has a 52 week low of $54.03 and a 52 week high of $65.22.

SEI Investments ( NASDAQ:SEIC Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The asset manager reported $1.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $501.65 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $487.85 million. SEI Investments had a net margin of 28.49% and a return on equity of 29.81%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.86 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that SEI Investments will post 3.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

SEI Investments declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase program on Monday, December 13th that allows the company to buyback $200.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the asset manager to purchase up to 2.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of SEI Investments from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $67.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Monday. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of SEI Investments from $75.00 to $68.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. Finally, Oppenheimer dropped their price target on shares of SEI Investments from $75.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $67.50.

SEI Investments Co engages in the provision of investment processing, investment management and investment operations platforms. It operates through the following business segments: Private Banks, Investment Advisors, Institutional Investors, Investment Managers, and Investments in New Businesses. The Private Banks segment provides outsourced investment processing and investment management platforms to banks and trust institutions, independent wealth advisers and financial advisors worldwide.

