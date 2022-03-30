Comstock Resources (NYSE:CRK) Shares Gap Down to $12.82

Shares of Comstock Resources, Inc. (NYSE:CRK – Get Rating) gapped down prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $12.82, but opened at $12.38. Comstock Resources shares last traded at $12.45, with a volume of 8,010 shares traded.

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com cut shares of Comstock Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 26th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Comstock Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Truist Financial lowered their target price on shares of Comstock Resources from $11.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Friday, January 14th. Finally, Mizuho lowered their target price on shares of Comstock Resources from $15.00 to $13.00 in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Comstock Resources currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $12.33.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.58, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a current ratio of 0.50. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $8.75 and its 200 day simple moving average is $8.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.56 and a beta of 1.33.

Comstock Resources ( NYSE:CRK Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 15th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.40 by ($0.03). Comstock Resources had a negative net margin of 13.06% and a positive return on equity of 34.73%. The business had revenue of $655.38 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $454.35 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.14 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Comstock Resources, Inc. will post 2.18 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CRK. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Comstock Resources by 410.7% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,879,285 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $63,743,000 after purchasing an additional 6,336,555 shares during the period. Mirabella Financial Services LLP lifted its stake in shares of Comstock Resources by 1,912.7% in the 4th quarter. Mirabella Financial Services LLP now owns 2,621,782 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $3,207,000 after purchasing an additional 2,491,522 shares during the period. Maple Rock Capital Partners Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Comstock Resources in the 3rd quarter valued at $16,043,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Comstock Resources by 57.7% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,672,448 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $38,010,000 after purchasing an additional 1,344,266 shares during the period. Finally, Foundry Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Comstock Resources in the 4th quarter valued at $10,558,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 28.03% of the company’s stock.

Comstock Resources, Inc, an independent energy company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas primarily in North Louisiana and East Texas, the United States. As of December 31, 2021, the company had 6.1 trillion cubic feet of the natural gas equivalent of proved reserves.

