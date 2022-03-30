Berger Financial Group Inc Buys New Position in iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:HYG)

Berger Financial Group Inc bought a new stake in shares of iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:HYG – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 2,480 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $216,000.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in HYG. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $8,529,000. Manning & Napier Group LLC boosted its holdings in iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 0.7% in the third quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC now owns 113,569 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $9,936,000 after acquiring an additional 832 shares in the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc boosted its holdings in iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 449.5% in the third quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 2,308 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $202,000 after acquiring an additional 1,888 shares in the last quarter. NBT Bank N A NY boosted its holdings in iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 6.7% in the third quarter. NBT Bank N A NY now owns 22,880 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,001,000 after acquiring an additional 1,445 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amarillo National Bank bought a new position in iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $6,425,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:HYG opened at $82.84 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $83.00 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $85.50. iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $79.88 and a 52-week high of $88.16.

iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Markit iBoxx USD Liquid High Yield Index (the Index), which is a rules-based index consisting of liquid the United States dollar-denominated, high yield corporate bonds for sale in the United States, as determined by the index provider.

