Danielle L. Kirgan Sells 6,212 Shares of Macy’s, Inc. (NYSE:M) Stock

Macy’s, Inc. (NYSE:M – Get Rating) EVP Danielle L. Kirgan sold 6,212 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.40, for a total transaction of $157,784.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

NYSE:M opened at $26.60 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 0.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.78, a PEG ratio of 0.50 and a beta of 1.92. The company’s 50-day moving average is $25.50 and its two-hundred day moving average is $26.14. Macy’s, Inc. has a 1-year low of $15.42 and a 1-year high of $37.95.

Macy’s (NYSE:M – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The company reported $2.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.00 by $0.45. The company had revenue of $8.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.45 billion. Macy’s had a net margin of 5.84% and a return on equity of 53.59%. Macy’s’s revenue was up 27.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.80 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Macy’s, Inc. will post 4.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Macy’s declared that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase program on Tuesday, February 22nd that authorizes the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the company to repurchase up to 28.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are often an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be issued a $0.1575 dividend. This is a positive change from Macy’s’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. This represents a $0.63 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.37%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 14th. Macy’s’s dividend payout ratio is currently 13.70%.

A number of research firms have recently commented on M. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Macy’s from $23.00 to $20.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. TheStreet raised shares of Macy’s from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd. Telsey Advisory Group cut their target price on shares of Macy’s from $40.00 to $30.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of Macy’s from $37.00 to $33.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, Evercore ISI raised shares of Macy’s from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $50.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $32.50.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of M. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC acquired a new stake in Macy’s during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. acquired a new stake in Macy’s during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota acquired a new stake in Macy’s during the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. First Quadrant L P CA acquired a new stake in Macy’s during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd acquired a new stake in Macy’s during the 4th quarter worth approximately $47,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.12% of the company’s stock.

Macy’s, Inc engages in the retail of apparel, accessories, cosmetics, home furnishings, and other consumer goods. The firm’s brands include Macy’s, Bloomingdale’s, and Bluemercury. It offers men’s, women’s, and children’s apparel, women’s accessories, intimate apparel, shoes, cosmetics, fragrances, as well as home and miscellaneous products.

