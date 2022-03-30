Clime Capital Limited (ASX:CAM) Insider Ronni Chalmers Buys 50,000 Shares of Stock

Clime Capital Limited (ASX:CAM – Get Rating) insider Ronni Chalmers bought 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 28th. The shares were acquired at an average price of A$1.01 ($0.76) per share, for a total transaction of A$50,350.00 ($37,857.14).

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 27.46, a quick ratio of 30.46 and a current ratio of 30.47.

The firm also recently announced a Interim dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 27th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 27th were given a dividend of $0.0128 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, January 4th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.39%. Clime Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 51.55%.

Clime Capital Limited is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Clime Asset Management Pty Ltd. The fund invests in public equity markets across the globe. It invests in value stocks of companies. The fund employs fundamental and quantitative analysis to make its investments. Clime Capital Limited was formed on November 20, 2003 and is domiciled in Australia.

