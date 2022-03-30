Vicarious Surgical Inc (NYSE:RBOT) CEO Adam David Sachs Sells 8,537 Shares of Stock

Vicarious Surgical Inc (NYSE:RBOT – Get Rating) CEO Adam David Sachs sold 8,537 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.23, for a total transaction of $36,111.51. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.
Adam David Sachs also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Friday, January 14th, Adam David Sachs sold 7,743 shares of Vicarious Surgical stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.30, for a total transaction of $56,523.90.
Shares of Vicarious Surgical stock opened at $4.72 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 61.49, a quick ratio of 61.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $5.67. Vicarious Surgical Inc has a 12-month low of $4.10 and a 12-month high of $15.79.
Several brokerages recently commented on RBOT. Cowen began coverage on shares of Vicarious Surgical in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $15.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler downgraded shares of Vicarious Surgical from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $16.00 to $7.00 in a research note on Friday, March 4th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Vicarious Surgical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 10th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of Vicarious Surgical in a research note on Friday, January 7th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $16.00 target price on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Vicarious Surgical presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $12.33.
Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in Vicarious Surgical during the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vicarious Surgical in the 3rd quarter worth about $32,000. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vicarious Surgical in the 4th quarter worth about $47,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Vicarious Surgical in the 3rd quarter worth about $59,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vicarious Surgical in the 4th quarter worth about $131,000. 82.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Vicarious Surgical Company Profile (Get Rating)
Vicarious Surgical Inc operates as a robotics technology company in the United States. The company focuses on developing and commercializing Vicarious System, a single-incision surgical robot that virtually transports surgeons inside the patient to perform minimally invasive surgery. Vicarious Surgical Inc was incorporated in 2014 and is headquartered in Waltham, Massachusetts.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Vicarious Surgical (RBOT)
- 3 Beat Up Large Caps With Bullish Chart Patterns
- Ralph Lauren Stock Has Made its Line in the Sand
- Solo Brands Is So Low It’s Almost Time To Buy It
- Big Five Sporting Goods Stock is a Big Bargain Here
- It’s “Game On!” For Academy Sports + Outdoors
Receive News & Ratings for Vicarious Surgical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vicarious Surgical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.