Eldorado Gold Co. (TSE:ELD) Senior Officer Jason Cho Sells 1,325 Shares

Eldorado Gold Co. (TSE:ELD – Get Rating) (NYSE:EGO) Senior Officer Jason Cho sold 1,325 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$14.16, for a total transaction of C$18,756.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 47,728 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$675,628.02.

Jason Cho also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, March 22nd, Jason Cho sold 1,384 shares of Eldorado Gold stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$14.22, for a total transaction of C$19,683.25.

TSE:ELD opened at C$14.05 on Wednesday. Eldorado Gold Co. has a twelve month low of C$9.52 and a twelve month high of C$15.25. The company has a market cap of C$2.57 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.82. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of C$13.24 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$12.07. The company has a current ratio of 3.52, a quick ratio of 2.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.06.

Eldorado Gold ( TSE:ELD Get Rating ) (NYSE:EGO) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported C$0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.14 by C$0.04. The business had revenue of C$308.38 million for the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Eldorado Gold Co. will post 0.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ELD has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. CSFB set a C$9.50 price objective on shares of Eldorado Gold and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. Cormark lifted their price objective on shares of Eldorado Gold from C$20.00 to C$22.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 28th. National Bank Financial dropped their price objective on shares of Eldorado Gold to C$16.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and set a C$10.00 price objective on shares of Eldorado Gold in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a C$20.00 price objective on shares of Eldorado Gold in a research note on Monday, February 28th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Eldorado Gold presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$14.88.

Eldorado Gold Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the mining, exploration, development, and sale of mineral products, primarily in Turkey, Canada, Greece, Brazil, and Romania. The company primarily produces gold, as well as silver, lead, zinc, and iron ore. It holds a 100% interest in the Kisladag and Efemcukuru gold mines located in western Turkey; Lamaque gold mines located in Canada; and Olympias, Stratoni, Skouries, Perama Hill, and Sapes gold mines located in Greece, as well as the Certej and Bolcana development projects located in Romania; and 100% interest in the Tocantinzinho development project located in Brazil.

