Insider Buying: Limbach Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LMB) Director Buys 3,500 Shares of Stock

Limbach Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LMB – Get Rating) Director Laurel J. Krzeminski acquired 3,500 shares of Limbach stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 28th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $6.81 per share, with a total value of $23,835.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

LMB stock opened at $6.94 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 1.49 and a quick ratio of 1.49. Limbach Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $5.83 and a one year high of $11.75. The stock has a market cap of $72.34 million, a PE ratio of 11.38, a P/E/G ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 1.25. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $7.64 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $7.54.

Limbach (NASDAQ:LMB – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 16th. The construction company reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.08. Limbach had a net margin of 1.37% and a return on equity of 10.15%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.05 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Limbach Holdings, Inc. will post 0.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts recently commented on LMB shares. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Limbach in a research note on Saturday. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Roth Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Limbach in a research note on Monday, March 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Limbach from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 7th.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in LMB. Royce & Associates LP lifted its holdings in shares of Limbach by 35.5% in the 4th quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 978,622 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $8,808,000 after acquiring an additional 256,542 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Limbach by 1,694.2% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 180,440 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,624,000 after acquiring an additional 170,383 shares during the last quarter. Heartland Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Limbach by 33.3% in the 3rd quarter. Heartland Advisors Inc. now owns 400,000 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,648,000 after acquiring an additional 100,000 shares during the last quarter. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Limbach by 9.9% in the 3rd quarter. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. now owns 1,009,604 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $6,684,000 after acquiring an additional 90,955 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Timelo Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Limbach in the 4th quarter worth approximately $263,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 44.26% of the company’s stock.

Limbach Company Profile (Get Rating)

Limbach Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of commercial specialty contractor services in the areas of heating, ventilation, air-conditioning (HVAC), plumbing, electrical and building controls for the design and construction of new and renovated buildings, maintenance services, energy retrofits, and equipment upgrades.

