LifeSteps Financial Inc. Boosts Stake in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

LifeSteps Financial Inc. boosted its stake in shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Get Rating) by 4.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,336 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after buying an additional 295 shares during the period. Walt Disney accounts for about 0.8% of LifeSteps Financial Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest holding. LifeSteps Financial Inc.’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $1,136,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. GeoWealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Walt Disney during the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Syverson Strege & Co lifted its holdings in shares of Walt Disney by 384.8% during the 4th quarter. Syverson Strege & Co now owns 160 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares during the last quarter. Core Alternative Capital purchased a new stake in shares of Walt Disney during the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000. Strategic Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Walt Disney during the 3rd quarter valued at $57,000. Finally, Bell Investment Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Walt Disney during the 3rd quarter valued at $57,000. Institutional investors own 63.65% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently commented on DIS. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on Walt Disney from $200.00 to $160.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 16th. Atlantic Securities cut their target price on Walt Disney from $172.00 to $167.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. Macquarie cut their target price on Walt Disney from $195.00 to $185.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Walt Disney from $165.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. Finally, Tigress Financial upped their target price on Walt Disney from $227.00 to $229.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Walt Disney has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $188.72.

In related news, CFO Christine M. Mccarthy sold 15,342 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.54, for a total value of $2,324,926.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, EVP Brent Woodford sold 226 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.50, for a total transaction of $29,945.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 38,436 shares of company stock worth $5,917,168 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:DIS opened at $142.38 on Wednesday. The Walt Disney Company has a 52 week low of $128.38 and a 52 week high of $191.67. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $259.22 billion, a PE ratio of 84.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.17. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $142.24 and its 200-day moving average price is $155.85.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The entertainment giant reported $1.06 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.49. Walt Disney had a return on equity of 6.26% and a net margin of 4.22%. The firm had revenue of $21.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.20 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.32 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that The Walt Disney Company will post 4.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The Walt Disney Co is a diversified international family entertainment and media enterprise. It operates through the following segments: Disney Media and Entertainment Distribution (DMED) and Disney Parks, Experiences and Products (DPEP). The DMED segment encompasses the company’s global film and episodic television content production and distribution activities.

