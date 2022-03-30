Analysts Set CyrusOne Inc. (NASDAQ:CONE) Price Target at $86.87

Shares of CyrusOne Inc. (NASDAQ:CONE – Get Rating) have received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the twenty ratings firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Sixteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $86.87.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of CyrusOne in a report on Tuesday, November 30th. TD Securities cut CyrusOne from a “hold” rating to a “tender” rating and set a $90.50 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Citigroup started coverage on shares of CyrusOne in a research report on Tuesday, March 22nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $90.50 price target for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of CyrusOne from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 14th.

Shares of NASDAQ:CONE opened at $90.36 on Friday. CyrusOne has a 12-month low of $66.17 and a 12-month high of $90.49. The stock has a market cap of $11.85 billion, a PE ratio of 430.29, a P/E/G ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 0.37. The business has a 50 day moving average of $89.97 and a 200-day moving average of $86.32. The company has a quick ratio of 2.38, a current ratio of 2.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25.

CyrusOne ( NASDAQ:CONE Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 15th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.03 by ($0.92). CyrusOne had a return on equity of 1.02% and a net margin of 2.10%. The firm had revenue of $318.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $304.02 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.94 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 18.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that CyrusOne will post 4.26 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 8th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 28th will be given a dividend of $0.52 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 25th. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.30%. CyrusOne’s dividend payout ratio is currently 990.48%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC raised its position in CyrusOne by 6.7% during the third quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC now owns 22,719 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,759,000 after purchasing an additional 1,425 shares in the last quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp increased its holdings in shares of CyrusOne by 1.1% during the third quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 199,965 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $15,479,000 after buying an additional 2,118 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of CyrusOne by 18.3% during the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 911,592 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $70,567,000 after buying an additional 141,227 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio increased its holdings in shares of CyrusOne by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 186,431 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $16,726,000 after buying an additional 1,662 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of CyrusOne by 18.6% during the third quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 535,784 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $41,475,000 after buying an additional 83,997 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.89% of the company’s stock.

CyrusOne, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which operates and develops enterprise-class, carrier-neutral, multi-tenant, and single-tenant data center properties. The firm provides data center facilities that protect and ensure the continued operation of IT infrastructure. Its data center properties are purpose-built facilities with redundant power, cooling and telecommunications systems that are not network-specific, enabling customer interconnectivity to a range of telecommunications carriers.

