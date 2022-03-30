Luminar Technologies (NASDAQ:LAZR) Shares Up 3.5%

Luminar Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:LAZR – Get Rating) shares shot up 3.5% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $14.99 and last traded at $14.99. 4,362 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 5,826,396 shares. The stock had previously closed at $14.48.

Several brokerages recently commented on LAZR. Citigroup began coverage on Luminar Technologies in a report on Wednesday, December 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Luminar Technologies in a report on Tuesday, February 1st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $14.00 price objective for the company. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group began coverage on Luminar Technologies in a report on Tuesday. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $16.00 price objective for the company. Northland Securities reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $38.00 price objective on shares of Luminar Technologies in a report on Tuesday, December 28th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on Luminar Technologies from $28.00 to $23.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $23.55.

The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $14.31 and a 200-day simple moving average of $15.78. The company has a quick ratio of 21.41, a current ratio of 21.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.08. The firm has a market cap of $5.51 billion, a P/E ratio of -22.51 and a beta of 1.32.

Luminar Technologies ( NASDAQ:LAZR Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.20) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.23) by $0.03. Luminar Technologies had a negative return on equity of 44.05% and a negative net margin of 745.01%. The business had revenue of $12.34 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.07 million. As a group, research analysts forecast that Luminar Technologies, Inc. will post -0.59 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Jun Hong Heng sold 132,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.47, for a total value of $2,042,040.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Austin Russell acquired 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 2nd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $14.48 per share, for a total transaction of $217,200.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders bought 140,000 shares of company stock worth $1,972,150 and sold 463,105 shares worth $6,594,392. 43.25% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Luminar Technologies by 84.6% in the third quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 5,546,897 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,532,000 after buying an additional 2,542,628 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Luminar Technologies by 99.1% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 323,198 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,094,000 after buying an additional 160,851 shares in the last quarter. Alexandria Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Luminar Technologies by 12.4% in the third quarter. Alexandria Capital LLC now owns 101,922 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,590,000 after buying an additional 11,232 shares in the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Luminar Technologies in the third quarter worth about $292,000. Finally, Vantage Investment Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Luminar Technologies by 15.4% in the fourth quarter. Vantage Investment Partners LLC now owns 5,424,610 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,730,000 after buying an additional 724,816 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 47.36% of the company’s stock.

Luminar Technologies Company Profile (NASDAQ:LAZR)

Luminar Technologies, Inc, an automotive technology company, provides sensor technologies and software for passenger cars and commercial trucks in North America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, and the Middle East. It operates in two segments, Autonomy Solutions and Components. The Autonomy Solutions segment designs, manufactures, and sells laser imaging, detection, and ranging sensors, as well as related perception and autonomy software solutions primarily for original equipment manufacturers in the automobile, commercial vehicle, robo-taxi, and adjacent industries.

