Short Interest in SVF Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:SVFA) Drops By 45.1%

SVF Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:SVFA – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 248,200 shares, a decrease of 45.1% from the February 28th total of 452,300 shares. Approximately 0.4% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 237,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.0 days.

Shares of NASDAQ:SVFA opened at $9.80 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $9.78. SVF Investment has a 52-week low of $9.67 and a 52-week high of $10.88.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of SVF Investment in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in shares of SVF Investment by 160.0% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SVF Investment by 160.0% in the fourth quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 3,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 2,400 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of SVF Investment by 259.6% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,814 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,000 after purchasing an additional 4,919 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Q Global Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of SVF Investment in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $100,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 39.31% of the company’s stock.

SVF Investment Corp. is a blank check company. The company was formerly known as Gazelle Opportunities I (Cayman) Corp. SVF Investment Corp. was incorporated in 2020 and is based in San Carlos, California.

