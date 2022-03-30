Theravance Biopharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:TBPH) Short Interest Update

Theravance Biopharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:TBPH – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,160,000 shares, a decrease of 26.7% from the February 28th total of 7,040,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,330,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.9 days. Currently, 9.7% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on TBPH. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Theravance Biopharma from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 4th. HC Wainwright upped their price objective on shares of Theravance Biopharma from $8.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Theravance Biopharma from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $11.06.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Rhumbline Advisers grew its stake in Theravance Biopharma by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 62,531 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $691,000 after acquiring an additional 1,682 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its stake in Theravance Biopharma by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 75,440 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $558,000 after acquiring an additional 1,983 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank grew its stake in Theravance Biopharma by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 121,342 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,341,000 after acquiring an additional 2,300 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System grew its stake in Theravance Biopharma by 20.8% during the 3rd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 14,705 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $109,000 after acquiring an additional 2,531 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG grew its stake in Theravance Biopharma by 7.7% during the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 40,101 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $297,000 after acquiring an additional 2,863 shares in the last quarter. 81.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

TBPH stock opened at $9.75 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $728.30 million, a PE ratio of -3.31 and a beta of 0.85. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $9.50. Theravance Biopharma has a 52 week low of $6.10 and a 52 week high of $22.74.

Theravance Biopharma (NASDAQ:TBPH – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.43) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.34) by ($0.09). During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.92) EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Theravance Biopharma will post 0.54 earnings per share for the current year.

Theravance Biopharma Company Profile (Get Rating)

Theravance Biopharma, Inc is a diversified biopharmaceutical company primarily focused on the discovery, development and commercialization of organ-selective medicines. Its purpose is to pioneer a new generation of small molecule drugs designed to better meet patient needs. Its research is focused in the areas of inflammation and immunology.

In pursuit of its purpose, Theravance Biopharma applies insights and innovation at each stage of its business and utilizes its internal capabilities and those of partners around the world.

