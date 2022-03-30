-$0.25 EPS Expected for Monopar Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:MNPR) This Quarter

Analysts expect Monopar Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:MNPR – Get Rating) to post ($0.25) earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Monopar Therapeutics’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.24) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.25). Monopar Therapeutics posted earnings of ($0.16) per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 56.3%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Monopar Therapeutics will report full year earnings of ($1.09) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.23) to ($0.91). For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of ($1.01) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.30) to ($0.71). Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Monopar Therapeutics.

Monopar Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MNPR – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 24th. The company reported ($0.21) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.19) by ($0.02).

MNPR has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $9.00 price objective on shares of Monopar Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, March 25th. Zacks Investment Research raised Monopar Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Finally, Roth Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Monopar Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, March 24th.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Monopar Therapeutics stock. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Monopar Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:MNPR – Get Rating) by 9.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 28,761 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,367 shares during the quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC owned about 0.23% of Monopar Therapeutics worth $169,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 1.57% of the company’s stock.

Monopar Therapeutics stock opened at $2.57 on Friday. Monopar Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $2.36 and a twelve month high of $8.33. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $2.90 and a two-hundred day moving average of $3.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $32.39 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.47 and a beta of 0.84.

Monopar Therapeutics Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing proprietary therapeutics to enhance clinical outcomes for cancer patients in the United States. It is involved in developing Validive, a clonidine mucobuccal tablet that is in Phase 2b/3 clinical trial for the treatment of radiation induced severe oral mucositis in oropharyngeal cancer patients; Camsirubicin, a topoisomerase II-alpha targeted analog of doxorubicin engineered to retain anticancer activity and for minimizing toxic effects on the heart, which is in Phase 2 clinical trial; and MNPR-101, a humanized monoclonal antibody for the treatment of advanced cancers and severe COVID-19 that is in preclinical stage.

