Brown & Brown (NYSE:BRO) Hits New 1-Year High at $72.25

Shares of Brown & Brown, Inc. (NYSE:BRO – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week high on Monday . The company traded as high as $72.25 and last traded at $71.88, with a volume of 4611 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $70.37.

A number of research firms have weighed in on BRO. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Brown & Brown from $64.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Raymond James upped their price target on Brown & Brown from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 21st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Brown & Brown from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $67.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Brown & Brown from $64.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, Truist Financial upped their price target on Brown & Brown from $72.00 to $77.00 in a research note on Friday, January 14th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $67.11.

The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $66.68 and a 200 day simple moving average of $64.86. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.52 billion, a PE ratio of 35.01 and a beta of 0.74.

Brown & Brown ( NYSE:BRO Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, January 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.04. Brown & Brown had a return on equity of 15.43% and a net margin of 19.24%. The business had revenue of $738.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $725.36 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.32 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 15.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Brown & Brown, Inc. will post 2.32 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 4th were paid a dividend of $0.1025 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 3rd. This represents a $0.41 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.57%. Brown & Brown’s dividend payout ratio is 19.81%.

In other news, Director H Palmer Proctor, Jr. purchased 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 27th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $61.53 per share, with a total value of $123,060.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 17.02% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Concord Wealth Partners lifted its holdings in shares of Brown & Brown by 1,088.2% during the 4th quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 404 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 370 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its holdings in shares of Brown & Brown by 36.2% during the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 658 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 175 shares during the period. West Oak Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Brown & Brown during the 4th quarter valued at $39,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. bought a new position in shares of Brown & Brown during the 3rd quarter valued at $54,000. Finally, TFO TDC LLC bought a new position in shares of Brown & Brown during the 4th quarter valued at $57,000. 74.02% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Brown & Brown (NYSE:BRO)

Brown & Brown, Inc markets and sells insurance products and services in the United States, Bermuda, Canada, Ireland, the United Kingdom, and the Cayman Islands. It operates through four segments: Retail, National Programs, Wholesale Brokerage, and Services. The Retail segment offers property and casualty, employee benefits insurance products, personal insurance products, specialties insurance products, loss control survey and analysis, consultancy, and claims processing services.

