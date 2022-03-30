Earthstone Energy (NYSE:ESTE) Shares Gap Down to $14.11

Earthstone Energy, Inc. (NYSE:ESTE – Get Rating)’s share price gapped down before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $14.11, but opened at $13.58. Earthstone Energy shares last traded at $13.55, with a volume of 9,918 shares trading hands.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Earthstone Energy from $13.00 to $17.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 14th. Truist Financial lifted their price target on shares of Earthstone Energy from $21.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 14th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Earthstone Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 16th. Roth Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Earthstone Energy in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. Finally, Alliance Global Partners lifted their price target on shares of Earthstone Energy from $28.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Earthstone Energy has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $19.58.

The stock has a 50 day moving average of $12.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.71 and a beta of 2.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a current ratio of 0.41.

Earthstone Energy ( NYSE:ESTE Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 8th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.08. Earthstone Energy had a return on equity of 11.26% and a net margin of 8.46%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.09 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Earthstone Energy, Inc. will post 2.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Chairman Frank Alan Lodzinski sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.24, for a total transaction of $612,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 49.56% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ellevest Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Earthstone Energy by 130.1% during the fourth quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 4,056 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 2,293 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Earthstone Energy by 329.9% during the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,896 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 3,757 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its holdings in shares of Earthstone Energy by 58.6% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,746 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 2,124 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY purchased a new stake in shares of Earthstone Energy during the fourth quarter valued at $71,000. Finally, Barclays PLC grew its holdings in shares of Earthstone Energy by 218.1% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 9,795 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $90,000 after buying an additional 6,716 shares during the last quarter. 82.05% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Earthstone Energy Company Profile (NYSE:ESTE)

Earthstone Energy, Inc is an independent oil and gas holding company. It engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of oil and gas reserves. It also focuses on the Midland Basin and Eagle Ford Trend properties. The company was founded on July 7, 1969 and is headquartered in The Woodlands, TX.

