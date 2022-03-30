Canaan (NASDAQ:CAN) Shares Gap Up to $5.83

Canaan Inc. (NASDAQ:CAN – Get Rating) gapped up before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $5.83, but opened at $6.23. Canaan shares last traded at $6.21, with a volume of 67,246 shares.

The business has a 50 day moving average of $4.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $971.04 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.61 and a beta of 4.01.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CAN. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. acquired a new stake in Canaan in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $40,000. UBS Group AG grew its stake in Canaan by 130.1% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 6,565 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 28,387 shares during the period. AdvisorNet Financial Inc grew its stake in Canaan by 990.0% in the fourth quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 10,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 9,900 shares during the period. Vident Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in Canaan in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Finally, Bayesian Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Canaan in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $65,000. 14.60% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Canaan Inc engages in the research, design, and sale of integrated circuit (IC) final system products by integrating IC products for bitcoin mining and related components primarily in the People's Republic of China. It is also involved in the assembly of system products; and supply chain and distribution of system products.

