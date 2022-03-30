Alliance Data Systems (NYSE:ADS) Shares Gap Down to $59.70

Shares of Alliance Data Systems Co. (NYSE:ADS – Get Rating) gapped down before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $59.70, but opened at $58.00. Alliance Data Systems shares last traded at $57.42, with a volume of 1,929 shares.

A number of analysts have weighed in on ADS shares. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of Alliance Data Systems from $90.00 to $80.00 in a report on Friday, January 28th. Wolfe Research cut shares of Alliance Data Systems from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 17th. Oppenheimer cut shares of Alliance Data Systems from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, March 7th. Bank of America cut their price objective on shares of Alliance Data Systems from $102.00 to $89.00 in a report on Thursday, March 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut shares of Alliance Data Systems from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $104.00 to $67.00 in a report on Monday. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Alliance Data Systems presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $111.23.

Get Alliance Data Systems alerts:

The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.66 and a beta of 2.16. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $64.73 and its 200 day moving average price is $76.07.

Alliance Data Systems ( NYSE:ADS Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The business services provider reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.74. The company had revenue of $855.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $929.30 million. Alliance Data Systems had a net margin of 19.75% and a return on equity of 43.42%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $3.21 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Alliance Data Systems Co. will post 11.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 11th were paid a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 10th. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.43%. Alliance Data Systems’s dividend payout ratio is currently 5.24%.

Alliance Data Systems declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Tuesday, March 1st that permits the company to repurchase 200,000 outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the business services provider to repurchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are often a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Alliance Data Systems by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,558,511 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $303,460,000 after buying an additional 102,477 shares during the period. Palestra Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Alliance Data Systems by 4.3% during the 3rd quarter. Palestra Capital Management LLC now owns 3,514,505 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $354,578,000 after purchasing an additional 146,190 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its position in shares of Alliance Data Systems by 123.3% during the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 3,395,532 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $342,574,000 after purchasing an additional 1,874,671 shares in the last quarter. Southpoint Capital Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Alliance Data Systems by 84.9% during the 4th quarter. Southpoint Capital Advisors LP now owns 2,450,000 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $163,097,000 after purchasing an additional 1,125,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Turtle Creek Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Alliance Data Systems by 79.8% during the 4th quarter. Turtle Creek Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,830,788 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $121,876,000 after purchasing an additional 812,699 shares in the last quarter. 99.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Alliance Data Systems Company Profile (NYSE:ADS)

Alliance Data Systems Corp. engages in the provision of data-driven and transaction-based marketing, customer loyalty and payment solutions. Its products and services include credit cards, loan financing, processing, and servicing, marketing, data and analytics, and digital offerings. The company was founded in 1996 and is headquartered in Columbus, Ohio.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Alliance Data Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alliance Data Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.