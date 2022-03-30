DoorDash, Inc. (NYSE:DASH) General Counsel Tia Sherringham Sells 625 Shares

DoorDash, Inc. (NYSE:DASH – Get Rating) General Counsel Tia Sherringham sold 625 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.94, for a total value of $71,212.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Tia Sherringham also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, February 25th, Tia Sherringham sold 2,754 shares of DoorDash stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.74, for a total value of $271,929.96.

On Monday, February 28th, Tia Sherringham sold 625 shares of DoorDash stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.49, for a total value of $63,431.25.

On Tuesday, February 22nd, Tia Sherringham sold 1,604 shares of DoorDash stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.68, for a total value of $151,866.72.

On Tuesday, January 25th, Tia Sherringham sold 625 shares of DoorDash stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.00, for a total value of $70,625.00.

NYSE DASH opened at $123.55 on Wednesday. DoorDash, Inc. has a twelve month low of $74.32 and a twelve month high of $257.25. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $101.07 and a 200-day simple moving average of $155.67.

DoorDash ( NYSE:DASH Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The company reported ($0.45) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.27) by ($0.18). The company had revenue of $1.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.28 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($2.67) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 34.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that DoorDash, Inc. will post -1.23 earnings per share for the current year.

DASH has been the subject of several research reports. JMP Securities dropped their price target on DoorDash from $210.00 to $200.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Truist Financial dropped their price target on DoorDash from $260.00 to $230.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Northcoast Research initiated coverage on DoorDash in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Mizuho dropped their price target on DoorDash from $205.00 to $150.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut DoorDash from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $181.11.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Two Sigma Advisers LP acquired a new position in DoorDash during the 3rd quarter worth about $4,120,000. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. lifted its stake in DoorDash by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 922,258 shares of the company’s stock worth $189,968,000 after acquiring an additional 12,258 shares in the last quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp lifted its stake in DoorDash by 38.3% during the 3rd quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp now owns 110,158 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,690,000 after acquiring an additional 30,490 shares in the last quarter. Junson Asset Management Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in DoorDash during the 4th quarter worth about $2,591,000. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System acquired a new stake in DoorDash in the 3rd quarter valued at about $4,230,000. 75.44% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

DoorDash, Inc operates a logistics platform that connects merchants, consumers, and dashers in the United States and internationally. It operates DoorDash marketplace, which provides an array of services that enable merchants to solve mission-critical challenges, such as customer acquisition, delivery, insights and analytics, merchandising, payment processing, and customer support; and offers DoorDash Drive, a white-label logistics service; DoorDash Storefront that enables merchants to offer consumers on-demand access to e-commerce.

