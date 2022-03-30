BioRestorative Therapies, Inc. (OTCMKTS:BRTX) Major Shareholder Dale Broadrick Acquires 24,392 Shares

BioRestorative Therapies, Inc. (OTCMKTS:BRTX – Get Rating) major shareholder Dale Broadrick bought 24,392 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 7th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $4.43 per share, for a total transaction of $108,056.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Large shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Dale Broadrick also recently made the following trade(s):

Get BioRestorative Therapies alerts:

On Monday, March 21st, Dale Broadrick purchased 10,000 shares of BioRestorative Therapies stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $4.35 per share, for a total transaction of $43,500.00.

On Wednesday, March 9th, Dale Broadrick purchased 11,875 shares of BioRestorative Therapies stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $4.00 per share, for a total transaction of $47,500.00.

On Thursday, March 3rd, Dale Broadrick purchased 47,648 shares of BioRestorative Therapies stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $5.47 per share, for a total transaction of $260,634.56.

On Tuesday, March 1st, Dale Broadrick purchased 2,270 shares of BioRestorative Therapies stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $5.55 per share, for a total transaction of $12,598.50.

Shares of BioRestorative Therapies stock opened at $5.06 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.35 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $7.19. BioRestorative Therapies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $3.28 and a 12 month high of $64.00.

Separately, Roth Capital started coverage on shares of BioRestorative Therapies in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $37.00 price target on the stock.

BioRestorative Therapies Company Profile (Get Rating)

BioRestorative Therapies, Inc, a life sciences company, focuses on the development of regenerative medicine products and therapies using cell and tissue protocols primarily involving adult stem cells. The company's two core developmental programs relate to the treatment of disc/spine disease and metabolic disorders.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for BioRestorative Therapies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BioRestorative Therapies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.