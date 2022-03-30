NeoPhotonics Co. (NYSE:NPTN) CEO Timothy Storrs Jenks Sells 16,045 Shares of Stock

NeoPhotonics Co. (NYSE:NPTN – Get Rating) CEO Timothy Storrs Jenks sold 16,045 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.16, for a total transaction of $243,242.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Timothy Storrs Jenks also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, February 14th, Timothy Storrs Jenks sold 17,009 shares of NeoPhotonics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.50, for a total transaction of $263,639.50.

Shares of NYSE:NPTN opened at $15.15 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $15.25. The company has a quick ratio of 1.67, a current ratio of 2.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The stock has a market cap of $804.89 million, a P/E ratio of -19.18 and a beta of 0.89. NeoPhotonics Co. has a fifty-two week low of $7.95 and a fifty-two week high of $16.14.

NeoPhotonics ( NYSE:NPTN Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The semiconductor company reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $80.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $97.14 million. NeoPhotonics had a negative net margin of 14.03% and a negative return on equity of 20.38%. NeoPhotonics’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.14) earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that NeoPhotonics Co. will post -0.02 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in NeoPhotonics by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,613,596 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $55,539,000 after purchasing an additional 46,727 shares during the last quarter. Alpine Associates Management Inc. purchased a new stake in NeoPhotonics during the fourth quarter valued at about $32,698,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in NeoPhotonics by 28.4% during the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 1,997,133 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $17,392,000 after purchasing an additional 441,398 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in NeoPhotonics by 8.5% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,192,313 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $10,385,000 after purchasing an additional 93,373 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Versor Investments LP purchased a new stake in NeoPhotonics during the fourth quarter valued at about $17,003,000. 81.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on NPTN. StockNews.com upgraded shares of NeoPhotonics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, March 5th. Rosenblatt Securities began coverage on shares of NeoPhotonics in a research note on Thursday, March 24th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $16.00 target price for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of NeoPhotonics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $16.00.

NeoPhotonics Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of hybrid photonic integrated optoelectronic modules and subsystems for bandwidth-intensive communications networks. Its product portfolio includes pluggable coherent modules, coherent-components, 100G/400G client transceivers, optical switching, high speed ICs, 100G / 400G laser devices and light engines, passive components, network monitoring and control, and 10G and low rate components.

