Coventry Group Ltd (ASX:CYG) Insider Alexander (Alex) White Acquires 97,373 Shares

Coventry Group Ltd (ASX:CYG – Get Rating) insider Alexander (Alex) White purchased 97,373 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 24th. The stock was acquired at an average price of A$1.55 ($1.16) per share, with a total value of A$150,636.03 ($113,260.17).

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 81.91, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 0.53.

About Coventry Group

Coventry Group Ltd primarily distributes industrial products in Australia and New Zealand. It operates through Trade Distribution and Fluids Systems segments. The Trade Distribution segment imports, distributes, and markets industrial fasteners, stainless steel fasteners and hardware, construction fasteners, specialized fastener products and systems, and associated industrial tools and consumables.

