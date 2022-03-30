Equifax (NYSE:EFX) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on shares of Equifax (NYSE:EFX – Get Rating) in a research note published on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the credit services provider’s stock.
Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Equifax from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $294.00 to $300.00 in a research report on Monday, January 31st. Barclays cut their target price on Equifax from $330.00 to $300.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 17th. TheStreet cut Equifax from a b rating to a c+ rating in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Bank of America initiated coverage on Equifax in a research note on Friday, March 11th. They issued a neutral rating on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Equifax from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $246.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $286.18.
NYSE EFX opened at $243.13 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $29.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a quick ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $228.52 and a 200-day moving average price of $258.26. Equifax has a twelve month low of $177.91 and a twelve month high of $300.11.
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 22nd were paid a $0.39 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 18th. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.64%. Equifax’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 25.87%.
In other Equifax news, insider Sid Singh sold 19,222 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $215.93, for a total value of $4,150,606.46. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.03% of the company’s stock.
Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Eaton Vance Management grew its stake in shares of Equifax by 11.6% during the third quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 77,311 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $19,251,000 after purchasing an additional 8,044 shares in the last quarter. Sit Investment Associates Inc. boosted its stake in Equifax by 644.1% in the third quarter. Sit Investment Associates Inc. now owns 9,450 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $2,395,000 after acquiring an additional 8,180 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC boosted its stake in Equifax by 46.9% in the third quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 19,202 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $4,866,000 after acquiring an additional 6,134 shares in the last quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC boosted its stake in Equifax by 18.1% in the fourth quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 3,687 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,080,000 after acquiring an additional 564 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TCW Group Inc. boosted its stake in Equifax by 202.8% in the fourth quarter. TCW Group Inc. now owns 36,849 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $10,789,000 after acquiring an additional 24,678 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.48% of the company’s stock.
About Equifax (Get Rating)
Equifax, Inc engages in the provision of information solutions and human resources business process outsourcing services. It operates through the following business segments: U.S. Information Solutions, Workforce Solutions and International. The U.S. Information Solutions segment includes consumer and commercial information services, mortgage loan origination information, financial marketing services, and identity management.
