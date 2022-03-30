Equifax (NYSE:EFX) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on shares of Equifax (NYSE:EFX – Get Rating) in a research note published on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the credit services provider’s stock.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Equifax from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $294.00 to $300.00 in a research report on Monday, January 31st. Barclays cut their target price on Equifax from $330.00 to $300.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 17th. TheStreet cut Equifax from a b rating to a c+ rating in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Bank of America initiated coverage on Equifax in a research note on Friday, March 11th. They issued a neutral rating on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Equifax from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $246.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $286.18.

Get Equifax alerts:

NYSE EFX opened at $243.13 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $29.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a quick ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $228.52 and a 200-day moving average price of $258.26. Equifax has a twelve month low of $177.91 and a twelve month high of $300.11.

Equifax ( NYSE:EFX Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 9th. The credit services provider reported $1.84 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.81 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $1.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.25 billion. Equifax had a return on equity of 26.95% and a net margin of 15.11%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.00 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Equifax will post 8.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 22nd were paid a $0.39 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 18th. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.64%. Equifax’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 25.87%.

In other Equifax news, insider Sid Singh sold 19,222 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $215.93, for a total value of $4,150,606.46. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.03% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Eaton Vance Management grew its stake in shares of Equifax by 11.6% during the third quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 77,311 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $19,251,000 after purchasing an additional 8,044 shares in the last quarter. Sit Investment Associates Inc. boosted its stake in Equifax by 644.1% in the third quarter. Sit Investment Associates Inc. now owns 9,450 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $2,395,000 after acquiring an additional 8,180 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC boosted its stake in Equifax by 46.9% in the third quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 19,202 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $4,866,000 after acquiring an additional 6,134 shares in the last quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC boosted its stake in Equifax by 18.1% in the fourth quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 3,687 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,080,000 after acquiring an additional 564 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TCW Group Inc. boosted its stake in Equifax by 202.8% in the fourth quarter. TCW Group Inc. now owns 36,849 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $10,789,000 after acquiring an additional 24,678 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.48% of the company’s stock.

About Equifax (Get Rating)

Equifax, Inc engages in the provision of information solutions and human resources business process outsourcing services. It operates through the following business segments: U.S. Information Solutions, Workforce Solutions and International. The U.S. Information Solutions segment includes consumer and commercial information services, mortgage loan origination information, financial marketing services, and identity management.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Equifax Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Equifax and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.