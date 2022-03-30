Science Applications International Co. (NYSE:SAIC) Director Timothy J. Mayopoulos Sells 3,500 Shares

Science Applications International Co. (NYSE:SAIC – Get Rating) Director Timothy J. Mayopoulos sold 3,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.94, for a total value of $325,290.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

NYSE:SAIC opened at $91.03 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.90. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $85.88 and a two-hundred day moving average of $86.33. The stock has a market cap of $5.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.99 and a beta of 0.79. Science Applications International Co. has a 1-year low of $78.10 and a 1-year high of $96.50.

Science Applications International (NYSE:SAIC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 28th. The information technology services provider reported $1.50 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.23 by $0.27. Science Applications International had a net margin of 4.04% and a return on equity of 27.12%. The company had revenue of $1.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.77 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.67 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Science Applications International Co. will post 6.95 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 14th will be given a dividend of $0.37 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 13th. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.63%. Science Applications International’s payout ratio is 29.25%.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Science Applications International during the fourth quarter worth about $45,132,000. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. raised its stake in Science Applications International by 67.9% during the fourth quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 128,738 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $10,761,000 after acquiring an additional 52,042 shares during the period. Vident Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in Science Applications International by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 18,142 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,516,000 after acquiring an additional 704 shares during the period. Rather & Kittrell Inc. acquired a new stake in Science Applications International during the fourth quarter worth about $230,000. Finally, Comerica Bank increased its stake in shares of Science Applications International by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 91,605 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $7,721,000 after purchasing an additional 444 shares during the period. 75.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SAIC has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Science Applications International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $86.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Science Applications International from $90.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 24th. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on Science Applications International in a report on Thursday, March 17th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Science Applications International from $101.00 to $99.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Science Applications International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $91.25.

Science Applications International Corp. is a provider of technical, engineering and enterprise information technology (IT) services primarily to the U.S. government. Its offerings include engineering, technology integration, maintenance of ground and maritime systems, logistics, training and simulation, operation and program support services, and end-to-end services spanning the design, development, integration, deployment, management and operations, sustainment, and security of its customers’ entire IT infrastructure.

