Van ECK Associates Corp Sells 2,914 Shares of The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR)

Van ECK Associates Corp lowered its holdings in The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR – Get Rating) by 4.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 68,334 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 2,914 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp’s holdings in Progressive were worth $7,014,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Progressive by 8.1% in the fourth quarter. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC now owns 34,025 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $3,493,000 after purchasing an additional 2,536 shares during the period. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Progressive by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 35,030 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $3,596,000 after purchasing an additional 1,199 shares during the period. LVW Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Progressive by 17.0% in the fourth quarter. LVW Advisors LLC now owns 7,717 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $792,000 after purchasing an additional 1,123 shares during the period. RMB Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Progressive by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. RMB Capital Management LLC now owns 387,502 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $39,777,000 after purchasing an additional 9,422 shares during the period. Finally, Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in Progressive by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 10,939 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,123,000 after acquiring an additional 338 shares during the period. 82.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on PGR shares. UBS Group lowered shares of Progressive from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $106.00 to $114.00 in a report on Monday, February 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Progressive from $85.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 17th. Evercore ISI raised shares of Progressive from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $90.00 to $118.00 in a report on Thursday, January 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Progressive from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $116.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered shares of Progressive from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $95.00 to $92.00 in a report on Thursday, December 16th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Progressive has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $102.33.

Shares of Progressive stock opened at $116.19 on Wednesday. The Progressive Co. has a 52-week low of $89.35 and a 52-week high of $117.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $67.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 0.47. The company has a fifty day moving average of $108.11 and a 200-day moving average of $100.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a current ratio of 0.33.

Progressive (NYSE:PGR – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 26th. The insurance provider reported $1.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.06. Progressive had a net margin of 7.02% and a return on equity of 14.69%. The company had revenue of $10.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.78 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.83 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 12.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that The Progressive Co. will post 4.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 7th will be paid a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 6th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.34%. Progressive’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 7.05%.

In other Progressive news, CEO Susan Patricia Griffith sold 46,735 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.26, for a total transaction of $5,153,001.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Steven Broz sold 1,068 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.49, for a total transaction of $116,935.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 60,129 shares of company stock valued at $6,603,408 in the last ninety days. 0.37% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

The Progressive Corporation, an insurance holding company, provides personal and commercial auto, personal residential and commercial property, general liability, and other specialty property-casualty insurance products and related services in the United States. It operates in three segments: Personal Lines, Commercial Lines, and Property.

