Van ECK Associates Corp Raises Stake in Regency Centers Co. (NASDAQ:REG)

Van ECK Associates Corp grew its stake in shares of Regency Centers Co. (NASDAQ:REG – Get Rating) by 34.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 98,375 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 25,295 shares during the quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp owned approximately 0.06% of Regency Centers worth $7,413,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of REG. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Regency Centers by 16.3% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 221,051 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,919,000 after purchasing an additional 31,040 shares during the period. Ritholtz Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of Regency Centers in the third quarter valued at about $327,000. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd raised its holdings in Regency Centers by 2.1% in the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 23,902 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,609,000 after purchasing an additional 488 shares in the last quarter. DNB Asset Management AS raised its holdings in Regency Centers by 5.5% in the third quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 29,449 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,983,000 after purchasing an additional 1,540 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Regency Centers by 19.4% in the third quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 10,739 shares of the company’s stock worth $723,000 after purchasing an additional 1,745 shares in the last quarter. 94.68% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ REG opened at $72.44 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $68.32 and its 200 day moving average price is $70.79. The firm has a market cap of $12.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.33, a P/E/G ratio of 6.23 and a beta of 1.13. Regency Centers Co. has a 52 week low of $56.00 and a 52 week high of $78.78. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61.

Regency Centers ( NASDAQ:REG Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The company reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $289.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $279.89 million. Regency Centers had a net margin of 30.99% and a return on equity of 5.47%. Regency Centers’s quarterly revenue was up 15.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.76 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Regency Centers Co. will post 3.82 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 5th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.625 per share. This represents a $2.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.45%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 14th. Regency Centers’s payout ratio is 118.48%.

A number of brokerages have commented on REG. Compass Point reduced their target price on shares of Regency Centers from $82.00 to $75.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 14th. Truist Financial boosted their target price on shares of Regency Centers from $82.00 to $87.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Regency Centers from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $70.00 to $92.00 in a report on Monday, January 3rd. BMO Capital Markets upgraded Regency Centers from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $80.00 to $82.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Regency Centers from $73.00 to $67.50 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Regency Centers has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $74.96.

In other news, Director Nicholas Andrew Wibbenmeyer sold 4,330 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.81, for a total transaction of $302,277.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Regency Centers Corp. operates as a real estate investment trust, which engages in the ownership, operation, and development of retail shopping centers. Its portfolio includes thriving properties merchandised with highly productive grocers, restaurants, service providers, and best-in-class retailers that connect to its neighborhoods, communities, and customers.

