Schindler Holding AG (OTCMKTS:SHLAF) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Schindler Holding AG (OTCMKTS:SHLAF – Get Rating) has been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the eleven brokerages that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have given a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $267.00.

SHLAF has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Schindler from CHF 272 to CHF 260 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Berenberg Bank lowered their target price on Schindler from CHF 270 to CHF 240 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Schindler from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $234.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, March 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Schindler from CHF 260 to CHF 250 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Finally, UBS Group reduced their price target on Schindler from CHF 320 to CHF 300 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd.

Get Schindler alerts:

Shares of SHLAF opened at $208.08 on Wednesday. Schindler has a 12-month low of $208.08 and a 12-month high of $329.00. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $234.87 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $257.43.

Schindler Holding AG engages in the design, manufacture, and installation of elevator and escalator systems. It also offers moving walks, transit management solutions, and related maintenance and repair services. The company was founded by Robert Schindler and Eduard Villiger in 1874 and is headquartered in Hergiswil, Switzerland.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Schindler Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schindler and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.