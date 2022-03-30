Randolph Bancorp (NASDAQ:RNDB) Upgraded by Compass Point to “Buy”

Compass Point upgraded shares of Randolph Bancorp (NASDAQ:RNDB – Get Rating) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. Compass Point currently has $27.00 price target on the financial services provider’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Randolph Bancorp from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 1st.

Shares of RNDB opened at $26.44 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $136.99 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.19 and a beta of 0.79. Randolph Bancorp has a twelve month low of $18.18 and a twelve month high of $27.40. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The company has a 50 day moving average of $22.15 and a two-hundred day moving average of $22.89.

Randolph Bancorp ( NASDAQ:RNDB Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by ($0.36). Randolph Bancorp had a return on equity of 10.07% and a net margin of 17.13%. The company had revenue of $10.23 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.40 million. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Randolph Bancorp will post 1.5 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a None dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 22nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 8th were paid a dividend of $2.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 7th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.4%. Randolph Bancorp’s payout ratio is currently 32.09%.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. M3F Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Randolph Bancorp by 20.4% during the third quarter. M3F Inc. now owns 197,516 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,262,000 after purchasing an additional 33,507 shares during the last quarter. National Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Randolph Bancorp by 99.6% during the fourth quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 50,100 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,195,000 after purchasing an additional 25,000 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Randolph Bancorp by 2.7% during the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 488,672 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $10,546,000 after purchasing an additional 13,014 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning purchased a new position in shares of Randolph Bancorp during the third quarter worth $230,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Randolph Bancorp by 108.4% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,081 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $196,000 after purchasing an additional 4,724 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 36.31% of the company’s stock.

Randolph Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of banking services through its subsidiary, Envision Bank. It operates through Envision Bank and Envision Mortgage segments. The Envision Bank segment consists interest earned on loans and investment securities and customer service fees on deposit accounts.

