Rio Tinto Group (NYSE:RIO) Upgraded by Liberum Capital to Hold

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. UBS Group upgraded shares of Rio Tinto Group from a sell rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, March 25th. Berenberg Bank upgraded shares of Rio Tinto Group from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Friday, January 7th. BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Rio Tinto Group from an underperform rating to a market perform rating in a research report on Monday, March 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Rio Tinto Group from GBX 5,100 ($66.81) to GBX 4,850 ($63.53) in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Rio Tinto Group from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Rio Tinto Group has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $2,320.06.

RIO stock opened at $78.38 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $76.51 and a 200 day moving average price of $69.95. Rio Tinto Group has a 12 month low of $59.58 and a 12 month high of $95.97. The company has a current ratio of 1.93, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23.

The business also recently declared a None dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 21st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 11th will be issued a $4.785 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 10.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 10th. This is an increase from Rio Tinto Group’s previous None dividend of $1.10.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Continuum Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of Rio Tinto Group in the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. Vigilant Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Rio Tinto Group by 308.2% in the 4th quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC now owns 400 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 302 shares in the last quarter. Key Financial Inc purchased a new position in shares of Rio Tinto Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Pacifica Partners Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Rio Tinto Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Rio Tinto Group in the 3rd quarter valued at about $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 10.06% of the company’s stock.

Rio Tinto Group engages in exploring, mining, and processing mineral resources worldwide. The company offers aluminum, copper, diamonds, gold, borates, titanium dioxide, salt, iron ore, and uranium. It also owns and operates open pit and underground mines, mills, refineries, smelters, power stations, and research and service facilities.

