Van ECK Associates Corp Grows Stock Position in Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG)

Van ECK Associates Corp raised its holdings in Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG – Get Rating) by 7.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 59,633 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 4,059 shares during the quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp’s holdings in Republic Services were worth $8,316,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in RSG. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Republic Services in the third quarter valued at about $25,000. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Republic Services in the third quarter valued at about $44,000. Selective Wealth Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Republic Services by 125.0% in the third quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 450 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the period. CVA Family Office LLC grew its holdings in Republic Services by 30.8% during the fourth quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 403 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares during the period. Finally, Pinnacle Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in Republic Services during the third quarter worth about $58,000. Institutional investors own 58.80% of the company’s stock.

In other Republic Services news, major shareholder Cascade Investment, L.L.C. bought 259,085 shares of Republic Services stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 22nd. The shares were bought at an average price of $117.03 per share, for a total transaction of $30,320,717.55. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In the last quarter, insiders have purchased 710,420 shares of company stock worth $83,099,992. 0.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of Republic Services stock opened at $133.63 on Wednesday. Republic Services, Inc. has a one year low of $98.72 and a one year high of $145.98. The company has a market cap of $42.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.08, a PEG ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 0.71. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $125.57 and its 200 day moving average price is $129.41.

Republic Services (NYSE:RSG – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 10th. The business services provider reported $1.02 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.01. Republic Services had a return on equity of 15.04% and a net margin of 11.42%. The firm had revenue of $2.95 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.87 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.00 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 14.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Republic Services, Inc. will post 4.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 14th. Investors of record on Friday, April 1st will be given a dividend of $0.46 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 31st. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.38%. Republic Services’s payout ratio is 45.54%.

RSG has been the topic of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Republic Services from $139.00 to $149.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 8th. Raymond James raised their price objective on Republic Services from $137.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on Republic Services in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on Republic Services from $142.00 to $139.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 14th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Republic Services from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Sunday, March 6th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $132.38.

Republic Services, Inc engages in the provision of services in the domestic non-hazardous solid waste industry. It provides integrated waste management services, which offers non-hazardous solid waste collection, transfer, recycling, disposal and energy services. The firm operates through the following segments: Group 1, Group 2, and Corporate Entities & Other.

