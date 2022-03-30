Lincoln National Corp Purchases New Position in Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – November (NYSEARCA:BNOV)

Lincoln National Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – November (NYSEARCA:BNOV – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 8,799 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $290,000. Lincoln National Corp owned approximately 0.33% of Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – November at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. John W. Brooker & Co. CPAs bought a new stake in Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – November during the 4th quarter worth approximately $43,000. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. bought a new stake in Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – November during the 4th quarter worth approximately $76,000. IFP Advisors Inc bought a new stake in Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – November during the 4th quarter worth approximately $88,000. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. bought a new stake in Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – November during the 4th quarter worth approximately $192,000. Finally, Wolverine Trading LLC increased its holdings in Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – November by 18.2% during the 3rd quarter. Wolverine Trading LLC now owns 7,766 shares of the company’s stock worth $249,000 after acquiring an additional 1,198 shares during the period.

Get Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF - November alerts:

Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – November stock opened at $32.50 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $31.35 and its 200 day simple moving average is $32.01. Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – November has a 1-year low of $29.96 and a 1-year high of $33.12.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF - November Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF - November and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.