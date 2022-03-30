Lincoln National Corp Purchases 373 Shares of The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL)

Lincoln National Corp raised its position in shares of The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL – Get Rating) by 15.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,761 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 373 shares during the quarter. Lincoln National Corp’s holdings in Allstate were worth $325,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in ALL. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Allstate in the third quarter worth approximately $5,666,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Allstate by 6.5% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,541,315 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $201,049,000 after buying an additional 94,293 shares during the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Allstate during the third quarter valued at approximately $97,000. Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its holdings in Allstate by 37.2% during the third quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 27,514 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $3,503,000 after purchasing an additional 7,464 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Allstate by 31.1% during the third quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 34,924 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $4,446,000 after purchasing an additional 8,294 shares in the last quarter. 74.65% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, Director Judith A. Sprieser sold 1,652 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.25, for a total transaction of $200,305.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Mario Rizzo sold 25,648 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.57, for a total transaction of $3,143,675.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 30,300 shares of company stock valued at $3,715,590 over the last ninety days. 1.56% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Allstate from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $104.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 10th. UBS Group upgraded shares of Allstate from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $126.00 to $149.00 in a research report on Monday, February 14th. Raymond James upgraded shares of Allstate from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $145.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Friday, March 18th. Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of Allstate from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $123.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Allstate from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $135.93.

Shares of ALL opened at $139.59 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $125.81 and its 200 day moving average is $122.46. The Allstate Co. has a fifty-two week low of $106.11 and a fifty-two week high of $141.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $38.85 billion, a PE ratio of 27.37, a P/E/G ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a current ratio of 0.42.

Allstate (NYSE:ALL – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 2nd. The insurance provider reported $2.75 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.77 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $10.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.98 billion. Allstate had a return on equity of 16.60% and a net margin of 3.16%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 17.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $5.87 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that The Allstate Co. will post 9.99 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.85 per share. This represents a $3.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.44%. This is a positive change from Allstate’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.81. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 25th. Allstate’s payout ratio is presently 66.67%.

The Allstate Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty, and other insurance products in the United States and Canada. The company operates through Allstate Protection; Protection Services; Allstate Health and Benefits; and Run-off Property-Liability segments. The Allstate Protection segment offers private passenger auto and homeowners insurance; specialty auto products, including motorcycle, trailer, motor home, and off-road vehicle insurance; other personal lines products, such as renter, condominium, landlord, boat, umbrella, and manufactured home and stand-alone scheduled personal property; and commercial lines products under the Allstate and Encompass brand names.

