Lincoln National Corp Sells 391 Shares of iShares New York Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:NYF)

Lincoln National Corp reduced its stake in iShares New York Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:NYF – Get Rating) by 6.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,080 shares of the company’s stock after selling 391 shares during the period. Lincoln National Corp owned 0.06% of iShares New York Muni Bond ETF worth $352,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of NYF. Corbenic Partners LLC increased its stake in iShares New York Muni Bond ETF by 96.8% in the fourth quarter. Corbenic Partners LLC now owns 1,234 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,000 after purchasing an additional 607 shares in the last quarter. Proffitt & Goodson Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares New York Muni Bond ETF by 5.3% during the third quarter. Proffitt & Goodson Inc. now owns 3,943 shares of the company’s stock valued at $228,000 after buying an additional 199 shares during the last quarter. First Affirmative Financial Network acquired a new position in shares of iShares New York Muni Bond ETF during the third quarter valued at about $263,000. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares New York Muni Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $278,000. Finally, Raymond James & Associates grew its holdings in shares of iShares New York Muni Bond ETF by 10.8% during the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 5,522 shares of the company’s stock valued at $320,000 after buying an additional 538 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA NYF opened at $54.36 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $55.93 and a 200-day moving average price of $57.18. iShares New York Muni Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $54.31 and a 1 year high of $58.80.

iShares New York AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF, formerly iShares S&P New York AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the S&P AMT-Free Municipal Series 2016 IndexTM (the Index).

