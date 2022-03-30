Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GEM) Shares Bought by Lincoln National Corp

Lincoln National Corp grew its holdings in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GEM – Get Rating) by 23.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,049 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,107 shares during the period. Lincoln National Corp’s holdings in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta Emerging Markets Equity ETF were worth $409,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of GEM. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta Emerging Markets Equity ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $1,061,000. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,157,568 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,240,000 after acquiring an additional 42,748 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 5.6% in the 3rd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 14,842 shares of the company’s stock valued at $551,000 after acquiring an additional 789 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp purchased a new position in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta Emerging Markets Equity ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, Atwood & Palmer Inc. raised its stake in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Atwood & Palmer Inc. now owns 521,490 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,347,000 after acquiring an additional 8,965 shares during the period.

Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta Emerging Markets Equity ETF stock opened at $34.43 on Wednesday. Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta Emerging Markets Equity ETF has a 12-month low of $31.40 and a 12-month high of $41.65. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $35.25 and its 200 day moving average price is $36.57.

