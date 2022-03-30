Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU) Shares Bought by Lincoln National Corp

Lincoln National Corp boosted its stake in shares of Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU – Get Rating) by 16.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,072 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after buying an additional 154 shares during the quarter. Lincoln National Corp’s holdings in Lululemon Athletica were worth $419,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Capital World Investors grew its position in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 8.1% in the third quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 1,681,814 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $680,630,000 after purchasing an additional 126,403 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 59.9% in the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 523,562 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $211,886,000 after purchasing an additional 196,043 shares during the last quarter. Logan Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 168.1% in the third quarter. Logan Capital Management Inc. now owns 39,436 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $15,960,000 after purchasing an additional 24,727 shares during the last quarter. FIL Ltd grew its position in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 4.5% in the third quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 123,752 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $50,082,000 after purchasing an additional 5,369 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC boosted its position in Lululemon Athletica by 8.4% during the third quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 13,848 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $5,506,000 after acquiring an additional 1,078 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.79% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $515.00 to $461.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $404.00 to $300.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Telsey Advisory Group decreased their target price on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $515.00 to $470.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. B. Riley decreased their target price on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $548.00 to $487.00 in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Lululemon Athletica in a research note on Thursday, March 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Lululemon Athletica has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $433.92.

Shares of LULU stock opened at $343.97 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $316.61 and its 200-day simple moving average is $381.18. Lululemon Athletica Inc. has a 52 week low of $278.00 and a 52 week high of $485.83. The company has a market cap of $44.47 billion, a PE ratio of 51.65, a P/E/G ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.34.

Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 29th. The apparel retailer reported $3.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.27 by $0.10. Lululemon Athletica had a net margin of 14.86% and a return on equity of 34.83%. The firm had revenue of $2.13 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.13 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.58 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 23.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Lululemon Athletica Inc. will post 7.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

lululemon athletica inc., together with its subsidiaries, designs, distributes, and retails athletic apparel and accessories for women and men. It operates through two segments, Company-Operated Stores and Direct to Consumer. The company offers pants, shorts, tops, and jackets for healthy lifestyle and athletic activities, such as yoga, running, and training, as well as other sweaty pursuits.

