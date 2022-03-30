Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC Acquires New Shares in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY)

Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 464 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $240,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. SOL Capital Management CO boosted its stake in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. SOL Capital Management CO now owns 2,905 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,504,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Roof Eidam & Maycock ADV acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust during the third quarter valued at about $641,000. Paragon Capital Management Ltd boosted its stake in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 92.4% during the third quarter. Paragon Capital Management Ltd now owns 3,534 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,700,000 after purchasing an additional 1,697 shares in the last quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 6.9% during the fourth quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 464 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $240,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 16.8% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 366,139 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $176,069,000 after purchasing an additional 52,688 shares in the last quarter.

SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust stock opened at $505.52 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $480.98 and its 200 day moving average is $497.09. SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust has a one year low of $452.89 and a one year high of $533.57.

SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF is an exchange traded fund. SPDR MidCap 400 Trust focuses to correspond to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Index. The S&P MidCap 400 covers over 7% of the United States equities market, and is part of a series of S&P the United States indices. The index also includes companies, which should have four consecutive quarters of positive as-reported earnings, excluding discontinued operations and extraordinary items.

