Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC Makes New $228,000 Investment in First Trust Ultra Short Duration Municipal ETF (NYSEARCA:FUMB)

Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC acquired a new position in First Trust Ultra Short Duration Municipal ETF (NYSEARCA:FUMB – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 11,303 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $228,000. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC owned 0.13% of First Trust Ultra Short Duration Municipal ETF as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sheets Smith Wealth Management purchased a new stake in First Trust Ultra Short Duration Municipal ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $202,000. Morris Retirement Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in First Trust Ultra Short Duration Municipal ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $208,000. Quaker Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of First Trust Ultra Short Duration Municipal ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $217,000. Lincoln National Corp purchased a new position in shares of First Trust Ultra Short Duration Municipal ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $241,000. Finally, AE Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of First Trust Ultra Short Duration Municipal ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $251,000.

FUMB opened at $19.96 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $20.04 and a 200-day moving average of $20.11. First Trust Ultra Short Duration Municipal ETF has a 52 week low of $19.93 and a 52 week high of $20.26.

