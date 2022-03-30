Insider Buying: Air Transport Services Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATSG) Director Purchases $65,880.00 in Stock

Air Transport Services Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATSG – Get Rating) Director Jeffrey J. Vorholt bought 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 25th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $32.94 per share, with a total value of $65,880.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

NASDAQ:ATSG opened at $34.13 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $2.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.93 and a beta of 0.52. Air Transport Services Group, Inc. has a one year low of $21.42 and a one year high of $34.54. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $29.39 and a 200 day moving average price of $27.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 0.97.

Air Transport Services Group (NASDAQ:ATSG – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The transportation company reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $482.37 million during the quarter. Air Transport Services Group had a net margin of 13.34% and a return on equity of 11.57%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Air Transport Services Group, Inc. will post 1.97 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Hillcrest Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Air Transport Services Group in the 4th quarter valued at $12,678,000. Barclays PLC raised its stake in shares of Air Transport Services Group by 130.6% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 71,643 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,104,000 after buying an additional 40,578 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Air Transport Services Group by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,023,611 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $118,213,000 after buying an additional 75,298 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in shares of Air Transport Services Group by 42.4% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 120,204 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $3,532,000 after buying an additional 35,809 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Air Transport Services Group by 14.8% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 440,019 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $12,928,000 after buying an additional 56,600 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.67% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com cut shares of Air Transport Services Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on shares of Air Transport Services Group from $35.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Monday, February 28th. Finally, Stephens boosted their price objective on shares of Air Transport Services Group from $34.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $33.86.

Air Transport Services Group Company Profile (Get Rating)

Air Transport Services Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides aircraft leasing and air cargo transportation and related services in the United States and internationally. The company offers aircraft, flight crews, aircraft maintenance, aircraft hull and liability insurance, and aviation fuel services; and aircraft maintenance and modification services, including airframe modification and heavy maintenance, component repairs, engineering services, and aircraft line maintenance.

