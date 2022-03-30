David G. Golden Purchases 21,818 Shares of Barnes & Noble Education, Inc. (NYSE:BNED) Stock

Barnes & Noble Education, Inc. (NYSE:BNED – Get Rating) Director David G. Golden bought 21,818 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 25th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $4.00 per share, for a total transaction of $87,272.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Shares of BNED stock opened at $3.82 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 0.59. The stock has a market cap of $198.82 million, a PE ratio of -1.89 and a beta of 2.41. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $5.10 and a 200-day moving average of $7.62. Barnes & Noble Education, Inc. has a one year low of $3.45 and a one year high of $12.01.

Barnes & Noble Education (NYSE:BNED – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 8th. The specialty retailer reported ($0.71) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by ($0.58). Barnes & Noble Education had a negative net margin of 6.90% and a negative return on equity of 28.40%.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on BNED shares. TheStreet downgraded shares of Barnes & Noble Education from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price target on shares of Barnes & Noble Education from $11.00 to $6.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its stake in Barnes & Noble Education by 4.2% during the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 26,041 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $188,000 after purchasing an additional 1,052 shares in the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank increased its stake in Barnes & Noble Education by 8.5% during the 3rd quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 17,695 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $177,000 after purchasing an additional 1,384 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in Barnes & Noble Education by 8.4% during the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 18,606 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $186,000 after purchasing an additional 1,438 shares in the last quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System increased its stake in Barnes & Noble Education by 13.5% during the 4th quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 14,263 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $97,000 after purchasing an additional 1,700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of Tennessee Treasury Department increased its stake in Barnes & Noble Education by 19.8% during the 4th quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 11,739 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $80,000 after purchasing an additional 1,940 shares in the last quarter. 61.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Barnes & Noble Education Company Profile (Get Rating)

Barnes and Noble Education, Inc engages in the management and operation of bookstore chains in universities. It operates through the following segments: Retail, Wholesale, and Digital Student Solutions (DSS). The Retail segment operates physical and virtual campus bookstores. The Wholesale segment sells hardware and software that provides inventory management and point-of-sale solutions to college bookstores.

