Avantax Advisory Services Inc. Raises Position in Chimera Investment Co. (NYSE:CIM)

Avantax Advisory Services Inc. increased its holdings in Chimera Investment Co. (NYSE:CIM – Get Rating) by 11.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 21,470 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,132 shares during the quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in Chimera Investment were worth $324,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its position in Chimera Investment by 200.7% in the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 4,824,024 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $71,637,000 after purchasing an additional 3,219,666 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Chimera Investment by 4.5% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,943,880 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $58,566,000 after purchasing an additional 168,173 shares during the period. FMR LLC raised its position in Chimera Investment by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,468,559 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $27,521,000 after purchasing an additional 3,947 shares during the period. Capital Advisors Inc. OK raised its position in Chimera Investment by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Capital Advisors Inc. OK now owns 1,245,906 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $18,502,000 after purchasing an additional 10,564 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of Chimera Investment by 7.0% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,201,093 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $17,835,000 after acquiring an additional 78,545 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 51.26% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have issued reports on CIM. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Chimera Investment from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, February 25th. StockNews.com cut shares of Chimera Investment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 25th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Chimera Investment from $11.00 to $14.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have assigned a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $16.50.

Shares of NYSE CIM opened at $12.64 on Wednesday. Chimera Investment Co. has a 1 year low of $11.30 and a 1 year high of $16.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.09, a current ratio of 0.14 and a quick ratio of 0.14. The company’s 50-day moving average is $12.91 and its 200 day moving average is $14.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.18 and a beta of 0.94.

Chimera Investment (NYSE:CIM – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 16th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.08. Chimera Investment had a net margin of 71.47% and a return on equity of 13.61%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.29 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Chimera Investment Co. will post 1.51 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 28th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 31st will be given a dividend of $0.33 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 30th. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 10.44%. Chimera Investment’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 54.10%.

Chimera Investment Company Profile

Chimera Investment Corp. operates as a real estate investment trust. engaged in the business of investing in a portfolio of mortgage assets, including residential mortgage loans, Agency RMBS, Non-Agency RMBS, Agency CMBS, and other real estate-related assets The firm’s objective is to provide risk-adjusted returns to its investors over the long-term, primarily through dividends and secondarily through capital appreciation.

