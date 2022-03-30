EverCommerce (NASDAQ:EVCM) Trading Up 3.9%

EverCommerce Inc. (NASDAQ:EVCM – Get Rating) was up 3.9% during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as 12.91 and last traded at 12.91. Approximately 1,624 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 336,309 shares. The stock had previously closed at 12.43.
A number of research analysts have recently commented on EVCM shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on EverCommerce from $30.00 to $26.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price target on shares of EverCommerce in a research report on Tuesday, March 15th. Zacks Investment Research raised EverCommerce from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 28th. Raymond James dropped their price target on EverCommerce from $24.00 to $17.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 15th. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their price target on EverCommerce from $24.00 to $18.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 15th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of 20.15.
The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of 12.07 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of 15.29. The company has a quick ratio of 1.66, a current ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54.
Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new position in shares of EverCommerce during the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,237,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of EverCommerce during the 3rd quarter valued at about $19,907,000. HBK Investments L P bought a new position in shares of EverCommerce during the 3rd quarter valued at about $3,298,000. FIL Ltd bought a new position in shares of EverCommerce during the 3rd quarter valued at about $58,632,000. Finally, Ghisallo Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of EverCommerce during the 3rd quarter valued at about $13,192,000. 43.15% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
EverCommerce Company Profile (NASDAQ:EVCM)
EverCommerce Inc provides integrated software-as-a-service solutions for service-based small and medium sized businesses. The company's solutions include Business Management Software, which include route-based dispatching, medical practice management, and gym member management solutions; Billing And Payment Solutions that comprise e-invoicing, mobile payments, and integrated payment processing; Customer Engagement Applications, which include reputation management and messaging solutions; and Marketing Technology Solutions that cover websites, hosting, and digital lead generation.
