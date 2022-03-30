EverCommerce (NASDAQ:EVCM) Trading Up 3.9%

EverCommerce Inc. (NASDAQ:EVCM – Get Rating) was up 3.9% during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as 12.91 and last traded at 12.91. Approximately 1,624 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 336,309 shares. The stock had previously closed at 12.43.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on EVCM shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on EverCommerce from $30.00 to $26.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price target on shares of EverCommerce in a research report on Tuesday, March 15th. Zacks Investment Research raised EverCommerce from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 28th. Raymond James dropped their price target on EverCommerce from $24.00 to $17.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 15th. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their price target on EverCommerce from $24.00 to $18.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 15th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of 20.15.

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of 12.07 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of 15.29. The company has a quick ratio of 1.66, a current ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54.

EverCommerce ( NASDAQ:EVCM Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 14th. The company reported -0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of 0.07 by -0.09. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that EverCommerce Inc. will post 0.25 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new position in shares of EverCommerce during the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,237,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of EverCommerce during the 3rd quarter valued at about $19,907,000. HBK Investments L P bought a new position in shares of EverCommerce during the 3rd quarter valued at about $3,298,000. FIL Ltd bought a new position in shares of EverCommerce during the 3rd quarter valued at about $58,632,000. Finally, Ghisallo Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of EverCommerce during the 3rd quarter valued at about $13,192,000. 43.15% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

EverCommerce Inc provides integrated software-as-a-service solutions for service-based small and medium sized businesses. The company's solutions include Business Management Software, which include route-based dispatching, medical practice management, and gym member management solutions; Billing And Payment Solutions that comprise e-invoicing, mobile payments, and integrated payment processing; Customer Engagement Applications, which include reputation management and messaging solutions; and Marketing Technology Solutions that cover websites, hosting, and digital lead generation.

