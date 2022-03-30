Shell Midstream Partners (NYSE:SHLX) Sees Large Volume Increase

Shell Midstream Partners, L.P. (NYSE:SHLX – Get Rating) shares saw an uptick in trading volume on Monday . 34,884 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the previous session’s volume of 1,926,068 shares.The stock last traded at $14.16 and had previously closed at $14.31.

Several research firms recently weighed in on SHLX. Barclays lowered Shell Midstream Partners from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $14.00 to $13.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Jonestrading lowered Shell Midstream Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Shell Midstream Partners from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Citigroup lowered Shell Midstream Partners from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. Finally, Bank of America raised their price objective on Shell Midstream Partners from $12.50 to $13.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Shell Midstream Partners presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $13.50.

The company’s 50 day moving average price is $13.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.58 billion, a PE ratio of 11.36 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.09, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.95.

Shell Midstream Partners ( NYSE:SHLX Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The pipeline company reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by ($0.13). The firm had revenue of $141.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $130.73 million. Shell Midstream Partners had a net margin of 100.00% and a return on equity of 103.11%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.29 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Shell Midstream Partners, L.P. will post 1.48 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 11th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 1st were paid a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, January 31st. Shell Midstream Partners’s dividend payout ratio is currently 96.00%.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Alps Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Shell Midstream Partners by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 16,129,311 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $185,810,000 after acquiring an additional 548,412 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Shell Midstream Partners by 10.0% in the fourth quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 4,505,737 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $51,906,000 after acquiring an additional 409,448 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Shell Midstream Partners by 11.7% in the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 4,024,336 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $47,367,000 after acquiring an additional 421,627 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Shell Midstream Partners by 48.5% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,305,592 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $38,907,000 after acquiring an additional 1,078,907 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in Shell Midstream Partners by 34.1% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,857,569 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $32,919,000 after purchasing an additional 726,208 shares in the last quarter. 18.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shell Midstream Partners Company Profile (NYSE:SHLX)

Shell Midstream Partners LP owns, operates, develops, and acquires pipelines and other midstream assets. Its assets consist of entities which hold interest in crude oil and refined products pipelines and a crude tank storage and terminal system. The company was founded on March 19, 2014 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

