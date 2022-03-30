Aclaris Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ACRS) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Aclaris Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACRS – Get Rating) saw an uptick in trading volume on Monday . 12,309 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 97% from the previous session’s volume of 475,805 shares.The stock last traded at $17.92 and had previously closed at $17.64.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on ACRS. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Aclaris Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Aclaris Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 17th. SVB Leerink restated a “buy” rating and issued a $26.00 price objective on shares of Aclaris Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, December 9th. Finally, HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $50.00 price objective on shares of Aclaris Therapeutics in a report on Monday, December 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Aclaris Therapeutics presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $30.50.

The business has a fifty day moving average of $13.91 and a 200 day moving average of $14.68.

Aclaris Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:ACRS Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The biotechnology company reported ($0.37) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.36) by ($0.01). Aclaris Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 1,343.96% and a negative return on equity of 47.82%. The company had revenue of $1.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.80 million. The company’s revenue was down 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Aclaris Therapeutics, Inc. will post -1.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Aclaris Therapeutics news, CFO Frank Ruffo sold 12,823 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.55, for a total transaction of $199,397.65. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Joseph Monahan sold 27,165 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.71, for a total value of $426,762.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 96,674 shares of company stock worth $1,526,797. Corporate insiders own 8.20% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ACRS. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Aclaris Therapeutics in the first quarter worth $103,000. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Aclaris Therapeutics by 163.0% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 23,339 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $410,000 after acquiring an additional 14,465 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE acquired a new stake in shares of Aclaris Therapeutics in the second quarter worth $262,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Aclaris Therapeutics in the third quarter worth $378,000. Finally, Cherry Creek Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Aclaris Therapeutics in the third quarter worth $225,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.62% of the company’s stock.

Aclaris Therapeutics, Inc operates as a dermatologist-led biopharmaceutical company, which engages in identifying, developing, and commercializing novel drugs to address the needs in medical and aesthetic dermatology and immunology. It operates through the Therapeutics and Contract Research segments.

