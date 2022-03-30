Short Interest in Mayne Pharma Group Limited (OTCMKTS:MAYNF) Expands By 75.5%

Mayne Pharma Group Limited (OTCMKTS:MAYNF – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,351,500 shares, a growth of 75.5% from the February 28th total of 770,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 14,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 95.9 days.
Separately, Citigroup downgraded shares of Mayne Pharma Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 21st.
MAYNF opened at $0.18 on Wednesday. Mayne Pharma Group has a 1-year low of $0.15 and a 1-year high of $0.42. The business has a 50 day moving average of $0.18 and a 200-day moving average of $0.20.
Mayne Pharma Group Ltd. engages in the development and manufacture of proprietary and generic products. It operates through the following segments: Generic Products, Specialty Brands, Metrics Contract Services, and Mayne Pharma International. The Generic Products segment involves in the manufacture and distribution of generic and branded pharmaceutical products.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Mayne Pharma Group (MAYNF)
- Ralph Lauren Stock Has Made its Line in the Sand
- 3 Beat Up Large Caps With Bullish Chart Patterns
- Solo Brands Is So Low It’s Almost Time To Buy It
- Big Five Sporting Goods Stock is a Big Bargain Here
- It’s “Game On!” For Academy Sports + Outdoors
Receive News & Ratings for Mayne Pharma Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mayne Pharma Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.